Chelsea vs Stoke City Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this weekend’s Premier League fixture.
Chelsea vs Stoke City
English Premier League 2016/17
31st December, 15:00 pm BST
Stamford Bridge, London
Live Stream: Watch Chelsea vs Stoke City live on NBC Sports
Chelsea Team News & Preview
Chelsea host Stoke City in the Premier League this weekend and the Blues will be looking to finish 2016 with an impressive win at home.
Antonio Conte’s side are unstoppable right now and have won 12 league games in a row. Chelsea are six points ahead of second-placed Liverpool and will be hoping to extend that gap when the Reds face Manchester City on 31st.
Furthermore, the Blues have a very good home record against Stoke City. They have won five and drawn one of their last six home games against the Potters. Considering their current form, that run should continue here.
John Terry is the only injury worry for the home side.
Predicted Chelsea Starting Lineup (3-4-3): Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Matic, Kante, Alonso; Hazard, Costa, Pedro
Stoke City Team News & Preview
Stoke City were beaten 4-1 by Liverpool last night and will be looking to bounce back with a positive performance at Stamford Bridge next week.
The Potters went into the Liverpool game on the back of some impressive displays, but they were played off the park by Jurgen Klopp’s men and Hughes will fear a similar fate against the league leaders. The Potters have a terrible record at Stamford Bridge and have failed to win all of their last six visits to Chelsea.
Bardsley, Cameron, Butland and Ireland are all expected to miss out on the trip to Stamford Bridge.
Predicted Stoke City Starting Lineup (3-5-2): Grant; Johnson, Shawcross, Indi; Diouf, Whelan, Imbula, Allen, Pieters; Crouch, Walters
Chelsea vs Stoke City Key Stats
Chelsea have won their last 12 matches in the Premier League.
Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in 10 of their last 12 matches in the Premier League.
Stoke City have failed to win their last six matches at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea vs Stoke City Betting Tips
Chelsea are in supreme form right now and have been very tight at the back. Bet on the Blues to win with a clean sheet here.
Chelsea have been winning at both half time and full time in their last 3 matches in the Premier League. Bet on the Blues to win both halves.
Chelsea vs Stoke City Prediction
Diego Costa will be back after serving his suspension and will look to add to his tally against the Potters.
Conte’s men have been very hard to beat over the last few months and although Stoke City are no pushovers, they are simply out of their depth here.
A win for the home side seems certain here.
Chelsea 3-0 Stoke City