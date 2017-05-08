Chelsea vs Middlesbrough Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this week’s Premier League fixture.
Chelsea vs Middlesbrough
English Premier League 2016/17
8th May, 20:00 pm BST
Stamford Bridge, London
Live Stream: Watch Chelsea vs Middlesbrough live on Sky Sports 1
Chelsea Team News & Preview
Chelsea host Middlesbrough in the Premier League later tonight and the Blues will be looking to extend their lead to seven points at the top of the table.
Antonio Conte’s men were very impressive against Everton in their last outing and this should be a comfortable contest for them.
The home could be without David Luiz and N’golo Kante for this one. Both players will be assessed closer to kick-off.
Predicted Chelsea Starting Lineup (3-4-3): Courtois; Cahill, Luiz, Azpilicueta; Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Hazard, Costa, Pedro
Middlesbrough Team News & Preview
Middlesbrough are likely to go down this season. The away side needs to win here in order to keep their survival hopes alive and that is highly unlikely.
Although they are unbeaten in their last two matches, this is a massive challenge for them. Steve Agnew’s men haven’t won away from home since their first trip away from the Riverside Stadium in August.
Furthermore, Boro have a disastrous record against Chelsea. They haven’t scored a goal in their last seven matches against Chelsea.
Daniel Ayala, Victor Valdes and Grant Leadbitter all remain doubts for the away side.
Predicted Middlesbrough Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Guzan; Fabio, Chambers, Gibson, Friend; Roon, Clayton, Forshaw; Downing, Negredo, Ramirez
Chelsea vs Middlesbrough Key Stats
Chelsea have won 23 of their last 28 matches in the Premier League.
Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in their last 8 home matches against Middlesbrough in all competitions.
Chelsea have won their last 7 matches against Middlesbrough in all competitions.
Middlesbrough have failed to win their last 16 away matches in the Premier League.
Chelsea vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips
Chelsea have been winning at both half time and full time in 6 of their last 8 home matches in the Premier League. Bet on the home side to win both halves.
Middlesbrough have failed to score in 6 of their last 7 away matches in the Premier League. Bet on the Blues to keep a clean sheet.
Chelsea have seen under 2.5 goals in 7 of their last 8 home matches against Middlesbrough in all competitions.
Chelsea vs Middlesbrough Prediction
This should be a routine win for Antonio Conte’s men. Middlesbrough are in very poor form and despite the draw against City in their last outing, they will struggle to cope with the Blues at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea will secure the three points comfortably and strengthen their grip at the top of the table.
Chelsea 2-0 Middlesbrough