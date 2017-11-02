Chelsea vs Manchester United Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview

Chelsea vs Manchester United
English Premier League 2017/18
5th November, 16:30 pm BST
Stamford Bridge, London
Want to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United live? Sign up for the NOW TV Week Pass and you can watch this plus half a dozen more football matches this weekend, plus more sports than you can shake a stick at! Get the NOW TV Week Pass for £10.99 here.
Chelsea vs Manchester United Preview
Chelsea host Manchester United in the Premier League this weekend and the defending champions will be looking to close the gap with Mourinho’s men with a win.
The Blues are currently four points behind Manchester United, who are in the second place.
Chelsea will be desperate to bounce back with a win after their humiliation against Roma. They were beaten 3-0 by the Italians earlier this week.
Meanwhile, Manchester United will look to fix their poor record at Stamford Bridge with a win.
They have only won one of their last 15 trips to Stamford Bridge and this is a great opportunity for them to make amends. Chelsea are vulnerable right now and Mourinho knows how to grind out a result.
Chelsea vs Manchester United Team News
Victor Moses is the only injury problem for the home side this week.
As for United, Mourinho will be without Michael Carrick and Paul Pogba. Ibrahimovic, Marcos Rojo and Marouane Fellaini are certainly out until after the international break.
Predicted Chelsea Starting Lineup (3-4-2-1): Courtois; Azpilicueta, Cahill, Luiz; Zappacosta, Kante, Bakayoko, Alonso; Hazard, Pedro; Morata
Predicted Manchester United Starting Lineup (3-4-1-2): De Gea; Bailly, Smalling, Jones; Valencia, Herrera, Matic, Young; Mkhitaryan; Lukaku, Martial
Chelsea vs Manchester United Betting Tips
Manchester United are undefeated in 35 of their last 38 matches in the Premier League. Bet on the away side to win or draw.
Chelsea are undefeated in 14 of their last 15 matches against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge. Bet on the home side to win or draw.
Both teams have won 3 of their last 5 Premier League games. Bet on a draw.
Chelsea vs Manchester United Prediction
Both teams are very well organised at the back and this will be a fascinating tactical contest between two top-class managers.
Neither side will want to drop points here and will approach this game with caution. They are likely to cancel each other out and a draw seems likely.
Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United
Watch Sky Sports Online
Watch all the biggest matches and events on 10 Sky Sports channels this weekend for a fraction of the subscription cost. For just £6.99, you can get the Sky Sports Day Pass which will give you all the best Sky Sports action for 24 hours (perfect for Super Sunday).
Or get the Sky Sports Week Pass (£10.99) and enjoy a whole week of the biggest events, including all of the weekend’s football action.