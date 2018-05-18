Chelsea vs Manchester United Injury Update & Predicted Lineups

Chelsea vs Manchester United
FA Cup 2017/18
19th May, 17:15 pm BST
Wembley Stadium, London
Live Stream: Watch Chelsea vs Manchester United live on BT Sport 2
Chelsea will look to end their season on a high when they take on Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Saturday.
Antonio Conte’s men have had a season to forget so far and they will look to give something back to the fans by winning the cup.
Chelsea have failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League and Conte’s future at Stamford Bridge is in doubt. This could be his chance to bow out with a trophy.
Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho has improved Manchester United this season and the Red Devils finished as runners-up to Manchester City in the Premier League.
However, they were quite poor in Europe and the Portuguese manager will look to make amends by winning the FA Cup. Also, this is a chance for him to get one over his former club.
David Luiz and Ethan Ampadu are both ruled out for Chelsea ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup final. Drinkwater is also expected to miss out with an injury.
As for Manchester United, Romelu Lukaku has missed United’s last three matches with an ankle problem but he is expected to be fit for this game. Marouane Fellaini and Anthony Martial are expected to return as well.
Predicted Chelsea Starting Lineup (3-5-1-1): Courtois; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Hazard; Giroud
Predicted Manchester United Starting Lineup (3-4-1-2): De Gea; Bailly, Smalling, Jones; Valencia, Matic, Pogba, Young; Lingard; Sanchez, Lukaku
Predicted Score: Chelsea 1-2 Manchester United