Chelsea vs Manchester United Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of Monday’s FA cup fixture.
Chelsea vs Manchester United
FA Cup 2016/17
13th March, 19:45 pm BST
Stamford Bridge, London
Live Stream: Watch Chelsea vs Manchester United live on Fox Sports
Chelsea Team News & Preview
Chelsea host Manchester United in the FA Cup this weekend and the Blues will be looking to extend their outstanding run of form against the Red Devils with another win here.
Antonio Conte’s men thrashed Manchester United 4-0 earlier this season and are firm favourites for this one as well. Chelsea have not played in the midweek and will be fresher than their opponents.
Furthermore, the home side have no injury worries and Conte has a fully fit squad to choose from.
Predicted Chelsea Starting Lineup (3-4-3): Courtois; Azpilicueta, Cahill, Luiz; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Hazard, Costa, Pedro
Manchester United Team News & Preview
The last time Mourinho visited Stamford Bridge, his side were humiliated. The Portuguese will be out for revenge this time.
Manchester United were held to a draw against Rostov and they will be hoping to bounce back here. However, the major worry for the away side is the suspension of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Swedish forward has been in breathtaking form this season, but he will miss the Chelsea game.
Mourinho will also be without the injured German midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger.
Predicted Manchester United Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Bailly, Blind; Herrera, Carrick; Martial, Pogba, Mkhitaryan; Rooney
Chelsea vs Manchester United Key Stats
Chelsea have scored at least 2 goals in 8 of their last 9 matches in the FA Cup.
Manchester United have won 5 of their last 6 matches in the FA Cup.
Manchester United have scored at least 2 goals in 5 of their last 6 matches in the FA Cup.
Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 6 matches against Manchester United.
Chelsea have won 5, drawn 1 of their last 6 home matches against Manchester United.
Chelsea vs Manchester United Betting Tips
Chelsea have kept 3 clean sheets in their last 6 matches against United. Bet on the home side to keep a clean sheet here.
Chelsea have a very good record against United and they are in top form right now. Bet on the Blues to win.
Both Chelsea and United have scored a fair few in the FA Cup. Over 2.5 goals seem likely.
Chelsea vs Manchester United Prediction
Both teams are defensively well organised and it will be hard to separate them.
However, on current form Chelsea are favourites to win against any team in the country. Furthermore, the Blues have a tremendous record against United.
This will be a massive challenge for Mourinho because the away side have played during the midweek and Chelsea are well rested at the moment. Also, the gulf in quality is an issue here. The home side are likely to edge this one.
Chelsea 2-1 Manchester United