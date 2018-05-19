Chelsea vs Manchester United Confirmed Starting Lineups

Chelsea will look to end their season on a high when they take on Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Saturday.
Chelsea have failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League and Conte’s future at Stamford Bridge is in doubt. This could be his chance to bow out with a trophy.
Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho has improved Manchester United this season and the Red Devils finished as runners-up to Manchester City in the Premier League.
However, they were quite poor in Europe and the Portuguese manager will look to make amends by winning the FA Cup. Also, this is a chance for him to get one over his former club.
David Luiz and Ethan Ampadu are both ruled out for Chelsea ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup final. Drinkwater is also expected to miss out with an injury.
As for Manchester United, Romelu Lukaku has missed United’s last three matches with an ankle problem and he is expected to miss out. Marouane Fellaini and Anthony Martial are expected to return as well.
🔴 Introducing #MUFC‘s #EmiratesFACup final starting line-up! 🔴 #ForUnited pic.twitter.com/OnPVGTrJfM
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 19, 2018
Today’s team: Courtois, Azpilicueta, Cahill (c), Rudiger, Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Bakayoko, Alonso, Hazard, Giroud.
Subs: Caballero, Zappacosta, Chalobah, Barkley, Pedro, Willian, Morata. #FACupFinal pic.twitter.com/pSekQSv1cp
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 19, 2018