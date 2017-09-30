Blog Competitions English Premier League Chelsea vs Manchester City Injury Updates & Predicted Lineups

30 September, 2017 Chelsea, English Premier League, Manchester City

Chelsea host Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend and the Blues will be looking to add to their impressive run of form with another win.

The defending champions were excellent against Atletico Madrid in their last game and they will cause all sorts of problems for Guardiola’s team.

Antonio Conte will be able to pick all of his key players for this game. Danny Drinkwater is the only injury worry for the Blues.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are without the services of Sergio Aguero, Benjamin Mendy and Vincent Kompany for this one.

Aguero fractured his rib in a car accident earlier this week and Mendy ruptured his ligaments against Palace. Kompany is out with a calf strain and is expected to return within the next two weeks.

Chelsea will be delighted with the fact that City are without three key players. The Blues will be looking to close the gap with the Manchester clubs with a win this weekend.

Predicted Chelsea Starting Lineup (3-4-3): Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rudiger; Moses, Kante, Bakayoko, Alonso; Pedro, Morata, Hazard

Predicted Manchester City Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Danilo; Fernandinho, Silva, De Bruyne; Sane, Jesus, B. Silva

 

