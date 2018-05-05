Chelsea vs Liverpool Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview

Chelsea vs Liverpool
English Premier League 2017/18
6th May 2018, 16:30 pm BST
Stamford Bridge, London
Live Stream: Watch Chelsea vs Liverpool live on Sky Go UK
Chelsea vs Liverpool Preview
Chelsea host Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend and the Blues will be looking to get closer to the top four with a win.
Antonio Conte’s men are still in the race for the Champions League spots and this is a must-win game for them.
As for Liverpool, a defeat here would be worrying for Jurgen Klopp’s men. It would mean that the game against Brighton is a must win for them or they could miss out on a top-four finish.
This should be a fascinating contest between two very good teams desperate to secure European football for the next season.
Chelsea vs Liverpool Team News & Injury Update
Chelsea will be without Ampadu and David Luiz for this game.
The Reds will be without Joel Matip, Emre Can, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joe Gomez here.
Predicted Chelsea Starting Lineup (3-4-2-1): Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Hazard, Morata, Willian
Predicted Liverpool Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Karius; Trent, Van Dijk, Lovren, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Milner, Henderson; Salah, Firmino, Mane
Chelsea vs Liverpool Betting Tips
Chelsea have won their last 3 matches in the Premier League. Bet on the home side to win here.
Liverpool are undefeated in their last 6 matches in the Premier League. Bet on the away side to win or draw.
Chelsea vs Liverpool Prediction
Neither side can afford to drop points here and this should be a fierce contest.
This will be a close game and it will be hard to separate the two sides. They are likely to cancel each other out eventually.
A draw seems likely.
Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool