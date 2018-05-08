Chelsea vs Huddersfield Town injury update & predicted line-ups

Chelsea host Huddersfield Town on Wednesday aiming to boost their hopes of a top four finish in the Premier League.
The Blues beat Liverpool 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday to move within two points of Tottenham Hotspur with two games to play.
A victory over the struggling Terriers would move Antonio Conte’s side level on points with Liverpool.
Huddersfield are just three points above the relegation zone, but their confidence will be boosted by a creditable draw at Manchester City on Sunday.
Alvaro Morata is set to return from injury for Chelsea, but David Luiz and Danny Drinkwater remain on the sidelines.
Tom Ince has recovered from injury and is available for Huddersfield.
Defenders Chris Lowe and Terence Kongolo will be monitored after sustaining knocks against City.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; Zappacosta, Kante, Barkley, Emerson; Willian, Pedro, Morata.
Huddersfield: Lossl, Smith, Jorgensen, Schindler, Kongolo, Lowe, Mooy, Hogg, Van La Parra, Depoitre, Mounie.
Odds: Chelsea 2/11, Huddersfield 16/1, Draw 11/2.