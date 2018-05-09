Chelsea vs Huddersfield Town confirmed starting line-ups

Chelsea welcome Huddersfield Town to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday aiming to boost their hopes of a top four finish in the Premier League.
The Blues beat Liverpool 1-0 on Sunday to close within two points of Tottenham Hotspur with two games to play.
A victory over the struggling Terriers would move Antonio Conte’s side level on points with Liverpool.
Chelsea dominated the reverse fixture from start to finish, scoring three goals in the first 50 minutes on the way to a 3-1 success.
The Blues are unbeaten in their last 10 meetings with Huddersfield and look banker material to claim three points this evening.
Chelsea are priced at 2/11 to win the game, with Huddersfield on offer at 16/1 and the draw available at 11/2.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
Chelsea team: Caballero; Azpilicueta (c), Christensen, Rudiger; Zappacosta, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Willian, Morata, Pedro.
Subs: Eduardo, Cahill, Moses, Bakayoko, Barkley, Hazard, Giroud. #CHEHUD pic.twitter.com/KEopHn7lUI
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 9, 2018
TEAM NEWS with @ViessmannUK: #htafc Head Coach David Wagner has made three changes to his starting XI for tonight’s @premierleague game at @ChelseaFC; 7.45pm kick-off.
➡️ @BillingPhilip, @vanlaparra17 and @laudepoitre
⬅️ @FloHadergjonaj, @pritch_93 and Steve Mounié (AT) pic.twitter.com/aKc94SkdZ0
— Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) May 9, 2018