Chelsea vs Everton Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview ahead of this weekend’s Premier League fixture.
Chelsea vs Everton
English Premier League 2017/18
27th August, 13:30 pm BST
Stamford Bridge, London
Live Stream: Watch Chelsea vs Everton live on NBC Sports (US)
Chelsea vs Everton Preview
Chelsea welcome Everton at Stamford Bridge this weekend and the defending champions will be looking build on their win over Spurs last week.
Antonio Conte’s men had a poor start to the season but they bounced back with a win in the London derby. The Blues will be confident heading into this one and they should be able to secure the three points with ease.
Everton have done well in the Premier League so far but they will struggle this weekend due to the sheer number of injuries and fatigue. The Toffees played in the Europa League during the midweek and the home team will be a lot fresher than them.
Chelsea vs Everton Team News
Gary Cahill is suspended for the home side and Eden Hazard is still struggling with his fitness. Apart from that, Conte has a fully fit squad to choose from.
Meanwhile, Everton will be without several players due to injury.
Sandro Ramirez, Davy Klaassen, James McCarthy, Yannick Bolasie, Seamus Coleman, Ross Barkley and Ramiro Funes Mori are all sidelined for the Toffees.
Morgan Schneiderlin is suspended after picking up a red card against Manchester City.
Possible Chelsea Starting Lineup (3-4-2-1): Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rudiger; Moses, Bakayoko, Kante, Alonso; Willian, Fabregas; Morata
Possible Everton Starting Lineup (3-4-2-1): Pickford; Keane, Williams, Jagielka; Holgate, Gueye, Davies, Baines; Calvert-Lewin, Sigurdsson; Rooney
Chelsea vs Everton Betting Tips
There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Chelsea’s last 9 home games in the Premier League. Also, Chelsea have scored at least 2 goals in their last 6 home matches in the Premier League. A high scoring game seems likely.
Chelsea have won 7 of their last 8 matches in the Premier League. Bet on the home side to win here.
Chelsea vs Everton Prediction
Chelsea have a solid record against Everton at home and they will be looking to add to that. The Blues are unbeaten in their last 23 home competitive meetings with Everton and have won five of the last six matches between the two at Stamford Bridge.
Everton are plagued with injuries right now and will struggle to cope with the home side without their best players. A home win seems likely.
Chelsea 2-1 Everton