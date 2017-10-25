Chelsea vs Everton Confirmed Starting Lineups

Chelsea host Everton in the Carabao Cup tonight and they will be looking to add to the Toffees’ miseries with another win.
Everton are going through a slump right now and it has cost Ronald Koeman his job. David Unsworth will take charge of the Merseysiders tonight and it will be interesting to see whether he can get turn things around.
Antonio Conte’s men picked up a thrilling win over Watford in their last game and they will be full of confidence heading into this one.
The home side will be without some key players due to injuries but they have enough firepower to beat Everton at home. Kante, Drinkwater and Moses are sidelined for the Premier League champions.
Meanwhile, Everton are in a bit of a crisis right now. The likes of Bolasie, Coleman, Barkley, Funes Mori and Schneiderlin are all injured. Gueye is suspended.
Here are the confirmed starting lineups from the Chelsea vs Everton game:
Chelsea team: Caballero; Rudiger, Christensen, Cahill (c); Zappacosta, Drinkwater, Ampadu, Kenedy; Willian, Batshuayi, Musonda. #CHEEVE pic.twitter.com/yBBO3T6IMK
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 25, 2017
📋 | Debut for Beni Baningime at Stamford Bridge. Full team news below 👇 #EFCawayday pic.twitter.com/7UtMAqanDu
— Everton (@Everton) October 25, 2017
Conte has rested some of his key players like Morata, Courtois and Hazard for this one. However, Everton’s decision to bench Keane and Sigurdsson seems strange. Keane is Everton’s best centre-back and Sigurdsson is their best creator. The Everton fans will be hoping that Unsworth’s decision does not backfire tonight.