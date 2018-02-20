Blog Competitions UEFA Champions League Chelsea vs Barcelona confirmed starting line-ups

20 February, 2018 Barcelona, Chelsea, UEFA Champions League

Chelsea will aim improve their good record against Barcelona when they meet in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday.

The Premier League side are unbeaten in their last seven Champions League games against Barcelona.

They also beat them 3-2 on aggregate in the semi-finals in 2012 on their way to winning the trophy.

Barcelona have won only one of their six away games against Chelsea in the Champions League and have never kept a clean sheet at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are attempting to reach the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time since 2013/14, but they are outsiders in the betting to progress.

The Blues are priced at 5/2 to reach the last eight, with Barca on offer at 2/7.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

