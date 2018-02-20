Chelsea vs Barcelona confirmed starting line-ups

Chelsea will aim improve their good record against Barcelona when they meet in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday.
The Premier League side are unbeaten in their last seven Champions League games against Barcelona.
They also beat them 3-2 on aggregate in the semi-finals in 2012 on their way to winning the trophy.
Barcelona have won only one of their six away games against Chelsea in the Champions League and have never kept a clean sheet at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea are attempting to reach the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time since 2013/14, but they are outsiders in the betting to progress.
The Blues are priced at 5/2 to reach the last eight, with Barca on offer at 2/7.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
Team to face Barcelona: Courtois; Azpilicueta (c), Christensen, Rudiger; Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Willian, Hazard, Pedro.
Subs: Caballero, Cahill, Zappacosta, Drinkwater, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud, Morata. #CHEBAR pic.twitter.com/lzHoGYN626
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 20, 2018
⚽️ Starting XI
🔵🔴 #ChelseaBarça pic.twitter.com/XaBBne5N3s
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 20, 2018