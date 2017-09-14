Chelsea vs Arsenal 2017/18 Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview

Chelsea vs Arsenal
English Premier League 2017/18
17th September, 13:30 pm BST
Stamford Bridge, London
Chelsea vs Arsenal Preview
Chelsea host Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend and the Blues will be determined to continue their impressive run of form with a win.
After the disappointing defeat against Burnley at the opening day of the season, Conte’s side have found their rhythm. They will be heading into this game on the back of a 6-0 win in the Champions League and Arsene Wenger’s side needs to be very careful here.
Arsenal have lost two of their last three Premier League games and their record against top four clubs is quite embarrassing. The Gunners will need to improve at the back if they want to get a positive result from this one.
This was a very important fixture last season as far as the title race is concerned. Chelsea had made a poor start and their defeat against Arsenal forced Conte to switch to a back three. The Blues found their rhythm with three defenders at the back and were unstoppable for the rest of the season.
In that same time period, it has gone all wrong for Wenger and his side. Arsenal are now out of the Champions League and they seem very unlikely to fight for the title.
Chelsea vs Arsenal Team News
Chelsea have a fully fit squad to choose from for this weekend’s London derby.
Meanwhile, Arsenal will be without their injured duo of Francis Coquelin and Santi Cazorla.
Predicted Chelsea Starting Lineup (3-4-3): Courtois; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz; Zappacosta, Kante, Bakayoko, Alonso; Hazard, Morata, Willian
Predicted Arsenal Starting Lineup (3-4-2-1): Cech; Koscielny, Mertesacker, Mustafi; Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Kolasinac; Ozil, Sanchez; Lacazette
Chelsea vs Arsenal Betting Tips
Chelsea have won 16 of their last 18 home matches in the Premier League. They have also done well against Arsenal in their last few home games. Bet on the home side to win this weekend.
Chelsea have scored at least 2 goals in their last 7 home matches in the Premier League. Over 2.5 goals seem likely.
Chelsea have been winning at both half time and full time in their last 3 matches in the Premier League. Bet on the home side to win both halves.
Chelsea vs Arsenal Prediction
The home side are firm favourites for this one and they should be able to secure a comfortable win. Arsenal are defensively quite weak and they will struggle to contain the likes of Hazard and Morata.
Conte’s men have enough defensive quality to contain the likes of Sanchez and Lacazette and a home win seems quite likely here.
Chelsea 3-1 Arsenal