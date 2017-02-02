Chelsea vs Arsenal Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this weekend’s Premier League fixture.
Chelsea vs Arsenal
English Premier League 2016/17
4th February, 12:30 pm BST
Stamford Bridge, London
Live Stream: Watch Chelsea vs Arsenal live on Sky Sports 1
Chelsea Team News & Preview
Chelsea host Arsenal in the London derby this weekend and the Premier League leaders will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the table with another win.
The Blues are nine points clear at the top right now and will be hoping to get back to winning ways after being held to a 1-1 draw in their last match.
Antonio Conte’s men were beaten 3-0 by Arsenal earlier this season and they will be out for revenge this time. Chelsea are a much-improved team now and are without a doubt better than Arsenal on current form.
Chelsea have a fully fit squad to choose from for the derby this weekend.
Predicted Chelsea Starting Lineup (3-4-3): Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Hazard, Costa, Pedro
Arsenal Team News & Preview
Arsenal crashed to a 2-1 defeat at home to Watford in their last outing.
The Gunners cannot afford to drop more points if they want to stay in the title race. Arsenal are nine points behind Chelsea and will be looking to cut down the deficit by doing a league double over their bitter rivals.
Wenger’s men destroyed Chelsea at Emirates this season and will hope to replicate that performance at Stamford Bridge as well.
The away side will be without the injured duo of Aaron Ramsey and Santi Cazorla for this game. Granit Xhaka is suspended and Elneny is still away on AFCON duty.
Predicted Arsenal Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Cech; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Coquelin, Chamberlain; Walcott, Ozil, Alexis; Giroud
Chelsea vs Arsenal Key Stats
Chelsea have won their last 8 home matches in the Premier League.
Chelsea have scored at least 2 goals in their last 7 home matches against Arsenal in all competitions.
Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in 6 of their last 8 home matches in the Premier League.
Chelsea have won 6 of their last 7 home matches against Arsenal in all competitions.
Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in 5 of their last 7 home matches against Arsenal in all competitions.
Chelsea have scored at least 2 goals in 7 of their last 8 home matches in the Premier League.
Chelsea vs Arsenal Betting Tips
Chelsea have been winning at both half time and full time in 6 of their last 8 home matches in the Premier League. Bet on the Blues to win both halves.
Both teams have scored a fair few goals this season. Another high scoring game (over 2.5 goals) is definitely on the cards here.
Chelsea have been unplayable at home this season. Also, they have a very good record against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge. Get the Blues to win the derby this weekend.
Chelsea vs Arsenal Prediction
Both teams will be desperate for a win here, but Chelsea are definitely the favourites.
Arsenal are plagued with injuries in the midfield right now and it could be a huge problem against a side like Chelsea.
The likes of Kante, Hazard, and Costa are in superb form right now and will fancy their chances against a depleted Arsenal side.
A home win seems likely here.
Chelsea 3-1 Arsenal