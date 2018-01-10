Chelsea vs Arsenal Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview

Chelsea vs Arsenal
Carabao Cup 2017/18
10th January 2018, 20:00 pm BST
Stamford Bridge, London
Live Stream: Watch Chelsea vs Arsenal live on Sky Go UK
Chelsea vs Arsenal Preview
Chelsea host Arsenal in the Carabao Cup Semi final later today and the Blues will be looking to secure a home advantage here.
Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw against Chelsea last week and the Gunners would happily accept a similar result here.
Antonio Conte’s men are favourites heading into this tie and they will be desperate to secure a win. Chelsea haven’t beaten Arsenal in their last four encounters. However, the Gunners have not won at Stamford Bridge since October 2011.
Wenger has a poor record against Chelsea and the Frenchman will be hoping to change that here. The Frenchman has lost 19 matches against the Blues. Only Manchester United have won more matches against Wenger’s teams.
Chelsea vs Arsenal Team News
Chelsea have a fully fit squad to choose from for this game.
As for Arsenal, Wenger will be without several key players for this one. Cazorla, Monreal, Giroud, Kolasinac, Koscielny, Ramsey are all injured.
Xhaka, Mustafi and Ozil will be assessed closer to kick off.
Predicted Chelsea Starting Lineup (3-5-1-1): Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill; Moses, Bakayoko, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Hazard; Morata
Predicted Arsenal Starting Lineup (3-4-2-1): Cech; Chambers, Mustafi, Mertesacker; Bellerin, Xhaka, Wilshere, Maitland-Niles; Ozil, Sanchez; Lacazette
Chelsea vs Arsenal Betting Tips
The last 3 matches between these two teams have ended in draws. Bet on another draw here.
Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 6 home games against Arsenal. Bet on the Blues to win or draw.
Arsenal have failed to win 4 of their last 5 matches in all competitions. Bet on the home side to win here.
Chelsea vs Arsenal Prediction
Chelsea have been hard to beat at home under Conte and this will be a massive challenge for the Gunners.
Arsenal are without several key stars and their inconsistency is a major problem.
Chelsea are likely to extend their impressive home form against Arsenal with a win here.
Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal