Chelsea confident of signing Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk

Chelsea are confident of signing the highly rated Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk at the end of this season.
The Dutch international has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League and Conte wants him to strengthen Chelsea’s defence next season. According to Daily Mirror, the Premier League leaders believe that they have beaten Manchester City to the player.
van Dijk has been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United as well, but Chelsea are the frontrunners right now. The 25-year-old defender is likely to cost around £50million.
Considering Gary Cahill’s dip in form and Terry’s impending exit, the Blues needed to sign a centre back and getting van Dijk would be ideal for Antonio Conte. The Southampton star is well aware of the demands and challenges of English football and will settle in quickly. Furthermore, his playing style will compliment Antonio Conte’s system as well.
Alongside the likes of Zouma and Christensen, van Dijk could help Conte lay the foundations of a top class back three for the future.
van Dijk joined Southampton for a fee of £13 million during the summer of 2015 and has made 63 appearances for them so far.