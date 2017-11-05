Blog Competitions English Premier League Chelsea vs Manchester United Confirmed Starting Lineups

5 November, 2017 Chelsea, English Premier League, Manchester United

Antonio Conte has shaken up his Chelsea defence after their horror show against Roma in the Champions League in midweek.

In come Andreas Christensen and Davide Zappacosta, with David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger are both dropped.

Midfielder N’Golo Kante returns to the starting line-up too, having missed the last six games with a hamstring problem. He replaces Pedro.

Manchester United make six changes to the side that beat Benfica during the week.

Matteo Darmian, Daley Blind, Scott McTominay, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial miss out.

Midfielder Marouane Fellaini returns from injury to take his place on the bench.

