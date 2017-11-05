Chelsea vs Manchester United Confirmed Starting Lineups

Antonio Conte has shaken up his Chelsea defence after their horror show against Roma in the Champions League in midweek.
In come Andreas Christensen and Davide Zappacosta, with David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger are both dropped.
Midfielder N’Golo Kante returns to the starting line-up too, having missed the last six games with a hamstring problem. He replaces Pedro.
Manchester United make six changes to the side that beat Benfica during the week.
Matteo Darmian, Daley Blind, Scott McTominay, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial miss out.
Midfielder Marouane Fellaini returns from injury to take his place on the bench.
Chelsea team: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill (c); Zappacosta, Bakayoko, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Hazard, Morata. #CHEMUN pic.twitter.com/JJz4lg7whi
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 5, 2017
Here it is – today's #MUFC team for #CHEMUN! pic.twitter.com/6DAYhctFT4
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 5, 2017