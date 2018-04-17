Chelsea ‘trying to convince’ Real Madrid to agree deal for Asensio

According to Don Balon, Chelsea are keen to sign Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio this summer and are ‘willing to do everything’ to land his signature. The Blues are reportedly ‘trying to convince’ the 22-year-old to exit the Santiago Bernabéu for Stamford Bridge to bolster their attack.
Chelsea have Eden Hazard, Willian and Pedro as attacking options behind lone striker Alvaro Morata, but their form has been inconsistent, and they’ve struggled for goals this season – scoring just 57 in 33 games. One season after winning the Premier League title, the Blues look set to miss out on the Champions League.
As a result, Roman Abramovich is desperate to sign underappreciated talent at a top European side and Asensio seems to fit the bill. The Spanish international joined Real from RCD Mallorca in 2015 and has gone on to make 83 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 28 goals.
This season, the £302.2m outcast has made 45 appearances but only 55% have been starts. He’s struggled to convince manager Zinedine Zidane that he deserves a regular spot in the Real XI which could see him consider a move elsewhere if an offer is put to him. Don Balon believe Chelsea are keen, but time will tell if such interest will turn into an official approach.
