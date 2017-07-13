Chelsea Transfer Roundup: Latest on Tiemoue Bakayoko and Danilo

Chelsea are close to signing the highly talented Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.
Guardian are reporting that the Blues have already agreed a fee with the Ligue 1 champions and the player will travel to London for his medical on Friday. The Blues will pay around £39.7m for the French midfielder.
Bakayoko is expected to partner N’golo Kante at the heart of Chelsea’s midfield. The Frenchman will replace the Serbian Nemanja Matic this summer. The former Benfica star has been linked with a move to Manchester United.
Guardian are claiming that Bakayoko was keen on a move to Chelsea and the deal should be announced before the Blues depart on Monday for a three-game tour of East Asia.
Chelsea have already signed Caballero and Antonio Rudiger this summer. Antonio Conte might look to sign a forward now. The Blues have already failed to bring Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge.
In other news, Real Madrid defender Danilo is heading to Stamford Bridge this summer.
According to Daily Mirror, Juventus were interested in the Brazilian as well but Conte has beaten his former club in the race for the right back.
Danilo has failed to impress Zidane so far and is considered as an expendable by the club.
As per Mirror, the deal should be finalised this week and the Blues are hopeful of signing Alex Sandro as well.
The Real Madrid right-back would cost Chelsea around £28million.