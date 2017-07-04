Chelsea Transfer Roundup: Latest on Tammy Abraham and Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has signed a new five-year contract at the club.
The highly talented young forward is expected to go out on loan this summer and the Blues have tied him down to a long-term deal before that.
Abraham has been linked with a move to Swansea after a productive loan spell at Bristol City last season. The 19-year-old was sensational at Bristol, scoring 23 goals in just 40 appearances.
Daily Mirror claims that Abraham is likely to join Swansea on loan next season. The young forward is highly rated by Paul Clement. The former Chelsea coach is well aware of the 19-year-old’s talent and abilities.
Chelsea already have the likes of Costa and Batshuayi at the club and are being linked with the likes of Lukaku as well. It will be very hard to Abraham to break into Conte’s first team plans next season.
The 19-year-old forward needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and therefore sending him out on loan would be a wise decision.
Meanwhile, German international Antonio Rudiger has arrived in London to complete his Chelsea transfer.
Sky Sports journalist Angelo Mangiante has confirmed that the Premier League champions have agreed on a fee in the region of €39 million for the defender.
#Rudiger in London to sign with #Chelsea : done deal for € 35 M + € 4 M add ons to @OfficialASRoma #Transfers #CFC @SkySport pic.twitter.com/LCJNAElXSs
— Angelo Mangiante (@angelomangiante) July 4, 2017