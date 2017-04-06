Chelsea Transfer Roundup: Latest on Mason Mount and Sead Kolasinac

Chelsea have agreed to a four-year deal with their 18-year-old attacking midfielder Mason Mount.
The Premier League leaders have confirmed the deal on their official website, under the player’s profile.
Mount has been a regular for Chelsea at the Premier League 2 level and is regarded as one of the best young talents at the club right now.
The 18-year-old midfielder joined the Blues when he was six years old and has developed very well since then. He is yet to get a first team chance at Chelsea, but the midfielder is expected to make the cut eventually.
Mount can operate as a number ten as well as a central midfielder. Furthermore, his physical abilities could help him become a very good box-to-box midfielder as well. The Chelsea youth star has an eye for a goal and can chip in defensively.
The young midfielder has already captained Chelsea’s Under-18s this term, leading them to the FA Youth Cup final. He has also helped his side win the FA Youth Cup and UEFA Youth League in the past.
In other news, Chelsea are confident of signing the Schalke left back Sead Kolasinac this summer.
The 23-year-old is out of contract at the end of this season and has been linked with Everton, Liverpool, Manchester City, Juventus and Roma. It is understood that the player prefers a move to the Premier League.
As per Daily Mirror, the Blues tried to sign him in January but the move was blocked by Schalke. However, they are confident that the player will choose them at the end of this season.