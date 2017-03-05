Chelsea Transfer Roundup: Latest on Marco Reus and Reece James

Borussia Dortmund attacker Marco Reus has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past.
The German international has been one of the best players in Bundesliga for a while now and according to Daily Express, Chelsea are looking to sign him at the end of this season.
As per the report, Arsenal and Liverpool are monitoring Reus as well.
Daily Express have revealed that Dortmund would consider the sale for the right price. Apparently, the Blues have been told that they can have Reus for £70 million. The 27-year-old has a contract until 2019 at Dortmund.
Although £70 million is not a ridiculous demand for a player of his ability, Reus’ injury problems make him a gamble for anyone. Reus missed the Euros and the first half of this season with a groin injury.
Conte wants to add depth to his attack and has identified the German as a potential addition. There is no doubt that Chelsea can afford him, especially after the big money sales of Oscar and Mikel.
In other news, defensive midfielder Reece James has confirmed that he has signed his first professional contract with Chelsea.
The highly-rated midfielder has been at Stamford Bridge for over a decade and was a target for Manchester United.
However, the 17-year-old decided to snub United’s advances and stay with the Blues.
The player confirmed the agreement on his Instagram account. His post read: “Dream Come True… To Have Signed My First Professional Contract With Chelsea FC #RJ69”