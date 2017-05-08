Chelsea Transfer Roundup: Latest on Alvaro Morata and Dani Alves

Chelsea are set to sign Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid this summer.
The Spanish international has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge for a while now and according to Diario Gol, the transfer is more or less done.
The player’s agent has been negotiating with the Premier League leaders for some time and the report adds that an agreement has been reached.
Furthermore, Morata’s girlfriend has been searching for a house in London and has finally found one.
Morata returned to Madrid last summer after the Spanish outfit decided to trigger his buy-back clause. However, Zidane has used the 24-year-old has a backup option despite some splendid performances as a substitute.
The striker is thought to be frustrated with the lack of game time and will look to kick-start his career at Chelsea next season. Morata has scored 20 goals for Real Madrid this season.
Meanwhile, Spanish newspaper Sport are linking Dani Alves with the move to Chelsea as well.
Apparently, Conte wants to sign an experienced wing-back for next season and the Juventus star has attracted his interest.
Alves has been sensational for Juventus in the Champions League this season and would be an immense upgrade on Victor Moses.
The Brazilian has a contract with the Italian champions until 2018 and it will be interesting to see if the Blues can persuade Juventus to sell. Alves has been a key player for Juventus and despite his age, he can still be an asset for them next year.