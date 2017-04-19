Chelsea Transfer Roundup: Latest on Alvaro Morata and Antonio Conte

Chelsea have been linked with a few strikers over the last few weeks and it seems that the Blues are intent on signing Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid.
According to Diario Gol, Morata wants a move to Chelsea at the end of this season.
The report adds that the 24-year-old Spanish striker is frustrated with the lack of game time at Santiago Bernabeu and has already agreed on a move to Stamford Bridge at the end of this season. Although, it is important to note that the agreement is verbal and Chelsea will need to agree on a fee with Los Blancos before the move can happen.
Morata has scored 17 goals for Zinedine Zidane’s side this season and is the second top scorer at the club. However, Zidane seems to prefer Benzema as his first choice striker and therefore the former Juventus forward has decided to leave the club.
The Real Madrid striker could be the ideal replacement for Diego Costa if the former Atletico Madrid star chooses to leave the Blues at the end of this season.
In other news, Inter Milan are looking to spend big on a new manager at the end of this season and the Serie A outfit are interested in the Chelsea coach Antonio Conte.
According to Gazzetta, the Italian giants are willing to offer him a five-year contract worth around €50 million. Inter are desperate to qualify for the 2018/19 Champions League and will look to make their targets an offer they cannot refuse.
Inter Milan are interested in the Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone as well.