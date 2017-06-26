Chelsea Transfer Roundup: Latest on Alex Sandro and Nathan Ake

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is looking to sign a left-back this summer and the Blues have been linked with the Juventus star Alex Sandro.
The Brazilian has had a sensational season with the Italian champions and he would be an upgrade on Marcos Alonso if he can adapt to the challenges of English football.
According to Corriere della Sera, Chelsea have agreed to pay Juventus’s asking price of €70 million for the player and Sandro has agreed terms with the Premier League champions as well.
The report adds that Sandro has informed Juventus of his desire to move to the West London club.
Chelsea have been linked with the French midfielder Bakayoko as well and they will be hoping to complete that deal as well.
In other news, Bournemouth believe that they are close to signing the young Dutch defender Nathan Ake from Chelsea this summer.
Ake was on loan at Bournemouth last season and Eddie Howe was impressed with the Chelsea youngster. The Cherries are keen on signing him permanently and Sky Sports are claiming that Bournemouth are confident of sealing the agreement.
Ake is a target for Leicester City and Southampton as well.
A move this summer would be ideal for the 22-year-old. He will not play regularly at Chelsea and that could hamper his development. Ake has shown that he is capable of shining in the Premier League and a club like Bournemouth would help him grow without any pressure.