Chelsea Transfer Roundup: John Obi Mikel in talks with Marseille

Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel is closing in on a move away from Stamford Bridge.
The 29-year-old Nigerian international has been a squad player for the Blues ever since he joined them and is ready to leave the club in order to play regular first-team football now.
Nigerian manager Gernot Rohr has confirmed that the Chelsea midfielder is in advanced negotiations with French club Marseille and a January transfer is very much on the cards. He also confirmed that Chelsea are ready to let him leave on a free transfer.
Rohr said: “I saw him in London. He is in advanced discussions with Marseille. Chelsea will allow him to leave for free. It is a serious option for him.”
Mikel still has a good few years left at the top level and a move to Marseille seems like a very good opportunity for him. At the end of the day, Mikel is a good player and certainly good enough to start for most teams in Ligue 1.
French outlet L’Equipe has also confirmed Marseille’s interest and talks with Chelsea regarding Mikel. They claim that Andoni Zubizarreta, Marseille’s sporting director, met Michael Emenalo in London earlier this month. He has also held talks with people connected to Mikel in Paris.
In other news, Antonio Conte has more or less confirmed that Chelsea are working on new signings in January.
The Italian hinted that he will look to strengthen his squad when the window reopens next month so that the Blues can continue their impressive form and finish at the top of the table. He also mentioned that the club will be happy with the season so far, but there is work to do if they want to end it on a high.
When asked about his transfer plans, Conte said:
We must be very pleased for the achievement we have reached now, but it is logical that I look with my club for a solution to arrive in a good position at the end of the season. I don’t know what will happen in January but in this situation it is important to talk with my club – we have a fantastic relationship – but I have my idea and I prefer to discuss this with the club.
The likes of James Rodriguez, Leonardo Bonucci and Axel Witsel have been linked with Chelsea in the last few weeks.