Chelsea Transfer Roundup: Conte eyeing Real Madrid defender Danilo

Chelsea are interested in signing the Real Madrid full back Danilo this summer.
According to Spanish publication Marca, the Premier League champions have already submitted an enquiry about the Brazilian defender.
The report also adds that Real Madrid are open to selling the player this summer for a fee of €35 million.
Danilo is the second choice right back for Madrid and it is surprising to see Chelsea enquiring for him. In all honesty, Danilo is simply not good enough for a club wanting to do well in the Champions League.
It is no surprise that Real Madrid are open to selling him. Los Blancos will look to recoup most of what they paid for him.
Zidane has often used Nacho ahead of Danilo in the absence of Carvajal and that speaks volumes about how highly the Brazilian is rated at Santiago Bernabeu.
Meanwhile, Chelsea have been linked with the Juventus defender Alex Sandro as well.
The Times are reporting that Chelsea were hoping to conclude a £61 million deal for the left wing back this summer. However, Juventus have offered Sandro an improved deal to stay in Italy.
Sandro currently earns around £75,000 a week, but the Italian champions are prepared to offer him £100,000 a week including bonuses.
It will be interesting to see if Conte can offer him a better package now. Sandro was fantastic for Juventus last season and he would be an upgrade on Marcos Alonso.