Chelsea Transfer News: Latest on Franck Kessie, Kostas Manolas, and Vukasin Jovanovic

Serbian defender, Vukasin Jovanovic, says that he dreams of playing for Chelsea in the future.
The 20-year-old centre-back plays for French club, Bordeaux, where he is on loan from Zenit St-Petersburg. In a recent interview, the player has expressed his desire to play in England.
He said, as quoted by Sports Daily:
I would like to play in England, against the biggest teams on the planet. I want to play in the Champions League.
What club? Chelsea.
The youngster will return to Zenit at the end of the season, where he will meet former Chelsea defender, Branislav Ivanović.
The Serbian skipper joined the Russian outfit in the January transfer window, after spending 10 years with Chelsea.
Moving on, Chelsea could miss out on signing Atalanta midfielder, Franck Kessié, next summer. The Blues have been tracking the midfielder for a while and have had a bid rejected during the January transfer window as well.
Kessié’s team-mate, Alejandro Gomez, believes that the player will be transferred to Roma. He added that Kessié will stay at Atalanta for another year.
He told Radio Closs Continental: “As I understand it he has already been sold to Roma but will stay with Atalanta for another year.”
The 20-year-old has been a reported target of a host of other top Premier League clubs, according to the player’s agent. Back in December, Kessié’s agent, George Atangana, said that Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal all wanted to sign his client.
And finally, Inter Milan are ready to provide a strong competition to Chelsea for the signing of Roma defender, Kostas Manolas.
Last week, reports emerged that Inter had agreed a contract in principle with Manolas. However, that wasn’t the case. Probably, talks are being held between the clubs, and according to the latest report, Inter will meet with the player’s representatives in the coming weeks to discuss a deal.
Manolas will be offered £3.4m a year, which will see him double his wages from what he is earning at Roma. The Giallorossi won’t be letting Manolas go on the cheap and would demand a fee in the region of £37.4m for the Greece international.
Chelsea have been frequently linked with a move for Manolas over the past few months, and it remains to be seen whether the Blues make any formal approach for him in the coming days.