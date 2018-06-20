Chelsea linked with a move for Tottenham Hotspur midfield target

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino.
According to Tuttosport, the 26-year-old could end up at Stamford Bridge as part of a swap deal involving defender Davide Zappacosta.
Tottenham Hotspur have also been touted as a possible destination for Vecino.
He started his professional career in 2010 with Central Espanol and switched to Nacional for the 2011/12 season.
Vecino agreed to join Fiorentina in January 2013, but the transfer was delayed didn’t become official until the next transfer window in August.
He made his competitive debut for the Serie A club in a 2-1 away defeat against Inter during September.
However, his first team appearances were limited and he was subsequently loaned out to Cagliari until the end of the season.
Vecino spent 2014/15 season on loan at Empoli, but he returned to Florence in mid-2015 and became a member of the first team.
He signed for Inter in August 2017 and has gone on to make 31 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring three goals.
Vecino has been capped 23 times by Uruguay and is part of their squad at this summer’s World Cup in Russia.