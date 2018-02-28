According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are stepping up the pressure to get Eden Hazard to sign a new deal past 2020. The Belgian international could be offered £300k-per-week to turn down interest from Real Madrid and extend his stay at Stamford Bridge, although no progress has been made yet.
Hazard’s future has been uncertain this season as Chelsea have struggled in the Premier League and could miss out on the Champions League in 2018/19 as a result. The Blues are currently fifth in the table after 28 games.
The 27-year-old has impressed nevertheless, scoring and creating 14 goals in 20 Premier League starts, but Real Madrid’s ongoing interest could convince him to make the switch to the Santiago Bernabeu as a potential Cristiano Ronaldo replacement.
Chelsea are lining up a £300k-per-week offer to convince him otherwise, however, which would make Hazard the highest-paid player at the club. The Daily Mail say the former Lille winger is worth over £200m to the Blues which is why they desperate to retain him for the rest of his career.
Hazard’s current contract still has two-and-a-half years remaining but given he’s one of the best players in the Premier League and Europe, owner Roman Abramovich isn’t taking any risks losing him in 2020.