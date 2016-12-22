Chelsea looking to sign Tiemoué Bakayoko and Djibril Sidibé

Chelsea are set to complete the £60m sale of Brazilian midfielder Oscar to Shanghai SIPG next month.
The Blues received the mega-money offer earlier this month and are already looking at replacements for the 25-year-old.
Guardian are reporting that Antonio Conte wants to use the funds from Oscar’s sale to improve his midfield and defence. They also add that Conte and Emenalo travelled to France earlier this month in order to run the rule over the Monaco duo, Tiemoué Bakayoko and Djibril Sidibé. Bakayoko has been one of the best defensive midfielders in Ligue 1 this season and could fill in for Mikel as well if the Nigerian leaves for Marseille. Similarly, Sidibe will strengthen the Blues in the centre back department.
Furthermore, the likes of Kjaer. Rudiger and Nainggolan are on Chelsea’s radar as well.
Chelsea have had a fantastic start to the season and Conte will be determined to build on that by making some quality signings in January. Sidibe and Bakayoko are both very talented players and could prove to be vital additions for the Blues. However, Monaco are in the Champions League and are unlikely to sanction the sale of two key players midway through the season.
There is no mention of any offer from Chelsea, but Guardian seem to believe that Conte has already outlined his transfer strategy to the Chelsea hierarchy and the club are working to ensure that the Italian’s demands are met.
Finally, Chelsea will offer a big money extension to their in-form striker Diego Costa next month. The former Atletico Madrid star has scored 13 times in the league this season and is expected to sign a contract worth £200,000 a week. The striker’s contract expires in 2019.