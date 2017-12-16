Chelsea target Thomas Lemar drops January transfer hint

Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar has been linked with a move to the Premier League for a while now.
The Frenchman was a target for Liverpool and Arsenal during the summer and it is believed that the defending champions Chelsea are now looking to sign him as well.
Lemar has now dropped a major transfer hint on social media by liking a post that welcomes him to Arsenal. The Arsenal fans will no doubt fancy their chances of signing the player now.
Chelsea will be hoping that Michael Emenalo’s presence at Monaco can give them an edge in the transfer. The former Blues technical director holds a similar position at Monaco now.
Monaco value the 22-year-old at around £80million and the likes of Chelsea can certainly afford that.
Lemar is one of the best young attacking midfielders around and he would be a superb signing for most teams in England.
Chelsea have had to rely on Hazard a lot for creativity and signing Lemar would certainly make life easier for the Belgian.
It will be interesting to see whether Monaco sanction a sale in January. If they do, the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal will look to give Chelsea tough competition for Lemar’s services.