Chelsea target Franck Kessie dreams of Manchester United

Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie has been linked with a move to the Premier League over the last few months.
The Ivorian is thought to be a target for Chelsea and Manchester United according to Tuttomercatoweb.
The 20-year-old midfielder is regarded as world-class talent and has been likened to the Manchester City star Yaya Toure because of his playing style.
As per the latest reports, Chelsea submitted a €30 million bid for him in January. However, the Serie A outfit were not keen on losing their star player midway through the season and therefore the bid was turned down. Chelsea and Manchester United are expected to make a move in the summer.
Speaking to the media yesterday, Kessie has handed Manchester United a massive boost. The player confirmed that both Chelsea and United are top clubs and he would never reject either. However, he also mentioned that Manchester United is the club of his dreams.
Kessie’s comments will come as a major boost for Jose Mourinho if he is indeed interested in the midfielder.
Kessie was quoted saying:
I like the Premier League and in particular Manchester United, the club I dream of playing for. Chelsea? That is also a big club, nobody would turn them down, but I dream of United.