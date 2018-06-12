Chelsea superstar hints at post-World Cup exit – “we will see after”

Eden Hazard has hinted that he would consider leaving Chelsea after this summer’s World Cup in Russia.
Hazard is currently on national team duty with Belgium getting ready for the tournament, where they will face England, Panama and Tunisia in the opening stage.
Speculation over manager Antonio Conte’s position continues to circulate and Hazard has admitted he is unsure where his own future lies.
“At the moment I only focus on the World Cup,” Hazard told Sky Sports.
“We had a bad season with Chelsea. We won the FA Cup at the end – so it was a little bit better, but I’m only focused on the World Cup.
“Then I let the board manage Chelsea the best way that they can.
“If we have something new – manager or players – it is always good to know it because I want players that can help bring success back to Chelsea next season. But to be fair the transfer market is not in full flow yet. We will see after.”
Hazard has been repeatedly linked with a move to Real Madrid over the past few months and his latest comments are sure to interest the La Liga club.