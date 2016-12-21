Chelsea submit offer for Arturo Vidal

Chelsea have had a fantastic start to their season and are on top of the Premier League table right now.
Antonio Conte is looking to strengthen his side in order to maintain their current form and is looking to sign the Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal for the Blues according to Don Balon.
Apparently, the Blues have already submitted an offer for the Chilean midfielder. The report also states that Chelsea will need to qualify for the Champions League in order to sign him. Furthermore, they also add that the Blues might need to shell out in the region of 50 million Euros if they want to bring him to the Premier League.
Vidal has worked under Conte at Juventus and was a massive hit for the Italian. The duo have a great working relationship and Conte is keen to recreate that at Chelsea.
The Bayern Munich midfielder has been a bit of a hit and miss at the Allianz Arena so far and a move to Chelsea might be tempting for the Chilean. Furthermore, the chance to work with the coach who brought the best out of him is a massive pull as well.
It will be interesting to see if Bayern Munich are willing to let go of the Chilean this summer. One thing is certain that Chelsea have the resources to sign the player and the price won’t be a problem for the Premier League giants.
Chelsea are in desperate need of a tenacious box-to-box midfielder and Vidal is one of the best in the world in that role. The Chilean would be an outstanding addition if Chelsea can pull it off.