Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi linked with loan move to Valencia

Valencia have been linked with a loan move for Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi.
The 24-year-old spent the second part of last season on loan with Borussia Dortmund and according to DeportesCOPEValencia the La Liga club have asked about his availability for the upcoming campaign.
Batshuayi scored nine goals in 14 games for Dortmund, but his season was cut short by an ankle injury.
He made his senior debut for Standard Liege in February 2011 in a 4–1 loss away to Gent.
The striker went to make 120 appearances for the club, scoring 44 goals.
Batshuayi joined Marseille for £4.5 million and bagged another 33 goals in 78 appearances for the French outfit.
He signed for Chelsea in the summer of 2016 and has gone on to score 19 goals in 53 games for the club. The Belgian star has been likened to Didier Drogba, but he has been unable to nail down a regular place in Chelsea’s starting XI.
New Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is believed to want to bring in a new striker this summer and Batshuayi could well find himself surplus to requirements again next season.