Chelsea step up efforts to sign £50 million Juventus defender

Chelsea are stepping up their efforts to sign Juventus full-back Alex Sandro during the January transfer window.
Antonio Conte targeted the 26-year-old last summer, but he is now ready to fend of interest from Manchester United.
According to the Mirror, Juve are looking at replacements for Sandro, with Bayer Leverkusen’s Brazilian Wendell high on their wishlist.
Conte is eager to strengthen his squad for the second half of the season as Chelsea chase success on four fronts.
Chelsea are also hoping to do a deal for a striker to take some of the burden off Alvaro Morata.
Everton star Ross Barkley remains a target, although Tottenham Hotspur are favourites to sign the midfielder.
Conte was frustrated with the club’s transfer business last summer, but it appears owner Roman Abramovich is ready to fund a sustained bid to secure some silverware this season.
Chelsea are well-placed to finish in the top three in the Premier League and they are also through to the last four in the Carabao Cup.
The Blues face Barcelona in the Champions League round of 16, while a trip to Norwich City in the third round of the FA Cup should hold no fears for Conte’s side.