Chelsea star Willian: Manchester United approached to sign me

Chelsea midfielder, Willian, in a candid interview this week with Brazilian outlet, Globo Esporte, has revealed that he is enjoying his life in London. Willian joined Chelsea in 2013, and has made over 150 appearances for the club.
Willian enjoyed a fantastic 2015-16 season, where he scored 11 goals for the Blues. His form didn’t go unnoticed and last summer he was linked with a move to some of Europe’s top clubs. The Brazilian has confirmed that he received an approach from Premier League club, Manchester United, to sign him during the last summer.
Willian mentioned that he did not receive any concrete offer, but he revealed that he was being approached. When asked where these approaches came from, he said:
From Manchester United, because Mourinho is there too. From other clubs I do not know, but there are always some things on the internet. But I’m glad to hear that there are clubs that admire my work.
Willian played under José Mourinho at Chelsea, and won the Premier League title in 2014-15. The Brazilian has shed light on how Antonio Conte has turned things around at Chelsea after a stuttering start to the season.
“Conte has been doing a great job,” he says. Willian says that they are just reaping the results of the amount of hard work they’re doing in the training ground on a daily basis. The Brazilian adds that it is only Conte’s coaching methods that helped all the players, but the players themselves are worth mentioning. He revealed that Chelsea players have worked hard to understand Conte’s philosophy, and implement his ideas on the pitch.