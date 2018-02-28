Chelsea star Willian linked with summer move to Manchester United

Chelsea star Willian could be set for a summer move to Manchester United.
The 29-year-old has started just 14 games for the Blues in the Premier League this term, sparking rumours that he could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge.
United and AC Milan are 7/4 joint favourites to sign Willian who is contracted to Chelsea until 2020.
Red Devils’ boss Jose Mourinho is a known admirer of the Brazilian and was full of praise for his performance against United last Sunday.
Speaking after the his side’s 2-0 victory he insisted that Willian “will do great things in Russia” this summer.
Mourinho said: “Do you want to talk about Willian? Top, cream of the crop, he’s amazing.
“In his national team there’s no bad players. The Brazil manager (Tite) is really good with huge club experience. You guys will do great things in Russia.”
Willian has scored 43 goals in 223 appearances for Chelsea since joining the club from Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013.
He was part of Chelsea’s Premier League winning squad in 2014/15 and 2016/17, but he has been using sparingly by Antonio Conte this season and a move elsewhere looks likely this summer.