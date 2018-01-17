Chelsea star tipped to link up with top duo at Real Madrid

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has been tipped to form a devastating new front three at Real Madrid.
Spanish media outlet Marca has claimed Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo could be all be shipped out, with Hazard possibly joining Neymar and Robert Lewandowski as a stunning new NHL trio.
Madrid president Florentino Perez is eager to revamp the club’s squad with Los Blancos currently 4th in La Liga, 19 points behind Barcelona.
The Spanish giants have a long history in pulling off stunning deals.
They landed Ronaldo, Benzema and Kaka at huge expense in 2009, while Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham and Brazilian striker Ronaldo arrived in quick succession a few years earlier.
Philippe Coutinho’s £142 million transfer would be a yardstick for Hazard’s possible fee and the Belgian playmaker has previously indicated he would like to play in Spain.
Neymar only joined Paris Saint-Germain last summer, but Madrid believe they can pull off a sensational coup.
Lewandowski, Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Mauro Icardi of Inter Milan are other names on Madrid’s wish list.