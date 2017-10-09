Chelsea star stalling on contract extension amid possible Real Madrid approach

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is reportedly holding off signing a new deal with the Blues as Real Madrid are believed to be considering an approach, reports Marca. The Belgian international’s current contract expires in 2019 and he’s so far yet to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.
TalkSPORT suggests Courtois has held talks with Real Madrid and is keen for a move if the Spaniards make a formal approach. This is despite having spent three years with fierce rivals Atletico Madrid on loan between 2011 and 2014.
He returned from the Vicente Calderon and replaced Petr Cech in goal for Chelsea, becoming one of the best shot-stoppers in the Premier League and winning two titles for his troubles. But he’s never been afraid to talk up a return to Spain.
“From the first minute I fell in love with Spain for its people, lifestyle, food… I still eat dinner and then have an afternoon nap, most of the television I see is Spanish… I am half Spanish,” Courtois said last year, reports Marca.
In addition to wanting the 25-year-old, Real Madrid have also been linked with Manchester United’s David De Gea, a player they almost signed in 2015. This is despite having Keylor Navas currently between the sticks who has impressed since his 2014 arrival.
Many may question why Real Madrid continue to be linked with so many goalkeepers given how good a servant Navas has been. It seems De Gea and Courtois may well be on the shortlist again in January or next summer.