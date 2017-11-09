Chelsea star open to joining Real Madrid or Manchester United

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has opened the door for a possible transfer to either Real Madrid or Manchester United.
Hazard has admitted it would be a “dream” to play under Zinedine Zidane at Madrid and says he would be delighted to work again with former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.
In an interview with Belgian TV channel RTL, Hazard said: “Everyone knows the respect I have for Zidane as a player, but also as a manager. He was my idol.
“I do not know what will happen in my career in the future. However, for sure, to play under Zidane would be a dream.
“I am enjoying life at Chelsea. I still have a lot of things to achieve with them. I am focused on playing for Chelsea.
“Of course (I would enjoy working with Mourinho again). I like facing him also as an opponent. If we were to work together in the future it would be with pleasure.”
Chelsea would obviously be reluctant to allow Hazard to leave Stamford Bridge, but the midfielder has been with the club since 2012 and may well be thinking the time is right for a new challenge.
He would undoubtedly be an asset to both Madrid and United, although Hazard may feel he wants a fresh start in another country as he approaches his peak years.
However, with Zidane’s position at the Bernabeu currently under threat, United could find themselves in pole position to sign Hazard if he decides to leave Chelsea.