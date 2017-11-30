Chelsea & Spurs on alert as Marco Silva hints that Richarlison could leave

Watford manager Marco Silva has admitted that he would not stand in the way of players wanting to leave the club next summer.
And one player in particular has attracted the attention of a host of clubs, including the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur among others. Signed from Brazilian club Fluminense in the summer transfer window, winger Richarlison has been fantastic for the Hornets since making his debut in the 3-3 draw against Liverpool on the opening day of the season.
“For us to improve as a club we need to sign players with ambition,” said Silva.
“I want everyone in the club to work hard and if they achieve something else in their careers, then that’s normal. I’m realistic.
“While they are at Watford they need to give 100 per cent.
“To do well in their careers is fantastic for us as a club and also for the player.”
Richarlison signed a five-year-contract at Vicarage Road and started in Watford’s 4-2 loss at home against Manchester United on Tuesday. The Hornets currently sit at eighth on the table and will host Spurs in their next league outing on Saturday.