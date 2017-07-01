Premier League champions Chelsea have announced the signing of Argentine goalkeeper Willy Caballero on a free transfer.
The 35-year-old will be utilized as second choice stopper behind Thibaut Courtois, who is currently in negotiation with the Blues to extend his current contract at Stamford Bridge.
Caballero was released by Manchester City when his deal expired at the end of June. The former Malaga man made 24 starts for Pep Guardiola’s men last season but was allowed to end his spell at the Etihad Stadium as City completed the capture of Brazilian stopper Ederson in a world record £34.7 million transfer deal for a stopper.
The Argentine told Chelsea’s official website: “I am very happy to join Chelsea, the champions of England.
“I am looking forward to meeting the guys and helping the club achieve more success in the coming season.”
Caballero was also chased by Premier League newcomers Newcastle United but the veteran goalkeeper opted to join Antonio Conte’s men to replace Asmir Begovic, who joined Bournemouth earlier this summer in a reported £10 million transfer move.
Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo added: “We are very happy to have Willy on board. He knows the Premier League and is tried and tested at the top of the game.
“We have three experienced goalkeepers and we look forward to welcoming him to the club when the squad returns to preseason training.”
Caballero becomes Chelsea’s first major signing ahead of an anticipated busy summer with the Blues expected to spend big in their pursuit to sign Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, Juventus full back Alex Sandro and Everton striker Romelu Lukaku.