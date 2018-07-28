Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Chelsea linked with move for former Shakhtar Donetsk winger Bernard

Chelsea linked with move for former Shakhtar Donetsk winger Bernard

28 July, 2018 Chelsea, English Premier League, Shakhtar Donetsk, Transfer News & Rumours


Chelsea are interested in signing former Shakhtar Donestk winger Bernard.

Premium Sport’s Andersinho Marques has claimed that the player’s agent is in London to discuss a possible move to Stamford Bridge.

Bernard made his senior debut for Atletico Mineiro in 2011, before joining Shakhtar for £22 million two years later.

The winger made his debut for the Ukrainian club on August 31, coming on as a substitute in a 1–1 draw with FC Metalist Kharkiv.

He has scored 28 goals and created 35 more in 157 appearances in all competitions for Shakhtar.

Bernard made his debut for Brazil as a late substitute against Argentina in November 2012.

He has been capped 15 times by his country, but hasn’t played at international level since Brazil’s 7-1 defeat against Germany in the semi-finals of the 2014 World Cup.

Bernard’s contract at Shakhtar expired at the end of June and his availability on a free transfer would undoubtedly appeal to Chelsea.

New manager Maurizio Sarri is eager to build a side capable of challenging for the Premier League title next season, so the opportunity to snap up a player of Bernard’s on a free transfer appears too good to pass up.

Done deal: Manchester United midfielder joins St Mirren on loan
Manolo Gabbiadini would help transform West Ham into a quality side

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).