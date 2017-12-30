Chelsea set to submit another bid for Ross Barkley

Chelsea are set to move for Ross Barkley when the transfer window opens in January.
The Everton midfielder is out of contract in the summer and he has been linked with a move away from the club.
Chelsea tried to sign the English midfielder during the summer but Barkley turned down the move. Apparently, he wanted to build up his fitness before making a move.
According to reports, Chelsea will look to sign him once again. The Blues are prepared to pay for the player so that they can sign him now. Barkley will be available on a free transfer during the summer.
The report adds that Spurs are interested in the player as well but they will wait until the summer so they can sign him for free.
It will be interesting to see whether Everton decide to sell the player in January. They will not want to lose Barkley on a free and if the player wants out, a January sale is the best solution for all parties.
Chelsea could use some extra creativity in their attack and Barkley could prove to be a wise addition for the defending champions.