Chelsea set to sign Juventus defender Daniele Rugani

19 July, 2018 Chelsea, English Premier League, Juventus, Serie A, Transfer News & Rumours


Chelsea are set to sign the Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani this summer.

The 23-year-old defender will sign a five-year contract with the FA Cup winners and he will become Sarri’s second summer signing at Chelsea.

According to Evening Standard, the Blues will pay around £44.2m for the player and he will earn around £77,000-a-week.

Chelsea have already signed Jorginho from Serie A side Napoli this summer.

Sarri was keen on improving Chelsea’s defence this summer and Rugani could prove to be a quality addition. Despite not being a key starter for Juventus, the Italian is rated very highly and he could be a long-term partner for Christensen at Chelsea.

The likes of Cahill and Luiz are past their peaks and Chelsea must look to overhaul their defence now.

The Blues will also look to sign a goalkeeper this summer. Thibaut Courtois is expected to join Real Madrid this summer.

As per the reports, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Kasper Schmeichel and Petr Cech are being considered as replacements for the Belgian keeper.

