Chelsea set to sign Dutch attacker Jayden Braaf

Chelsea have beaten the likes of Manchester City to the signing of Jayden Braaf.
The highly talented Dutch striker has turned down approaches from Manchester United, West Ham and Bayern Munich as well.
According to reports, Chelsea have an agreement in place with the player and his family.
The Blues have one of the best youth teams in the world and it is no surprise that players like Braaf want to play for them.
Chelsea have often been accused of stockpiling young talent and it will be interesting to see how Braaf develops his game with the Blues.
The former PSV and Ajax player will begin training at Chelsea soon and he will be hoping to continue his development and break into the first team scene in future.
The 15-year-old attacker can operate as a striker as well as a wide forward. The 15-year-old should prove to be a key addition for Chelsea’s youth team.
Chelsea’s Under 18s are currently in the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup and in the final four of the UEFA Youth League.