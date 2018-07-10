Chelsea set to sign Daniel Rugani from Juventus

Chelsea are set to sign Daniele Rugani from Juventus this summer.
According to a report from Premium Sport, the Blues will pay around £35m for the central defender and the transfer is ‘virtually’ complete.
The report claims that Maurizio Sarri requested Chelsea to sign the player. Sarri has worked with Rugani at Empoli and he rates the Juventus player highly.
Sarri is expected to take over from Conte this summer.
Rugani is a prodigious talent and the reported fee could prove to be a bargain in the long run. He could be the ideal long-term partner for Andreas Christensen.
It will be interesting to see what happens to David Luiz now. The Brazilian lost his starting berth to Rudiger last term and Rugani’s arrival could be the end of his Chelsea career.
Chelsea will be hoping to get back in the top four next season and players like Rugani will certainly improve them.
Apart from the need for depth in defence, the blues needed to find a younger alternative to Gary Cahill and the Italian fits the requirement.